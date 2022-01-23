-
(MPRN-Lansing) State and federal authorities have charged a group of 13 suspected terrorists in an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and…
(MPRN-St. Ignace) The Mackinac Bridge will be largely closed to vehicle traffic the morning of Labor Day. It’s an additional security measure adopted by a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he’s suspending his effort to get permission for Syrian refugees to re-settle in Michigan. The governor issued a…
An Indiana University instructor says while members of the Islamic State, or ISIS, are very disciplined, they aren't capable to carrying out their plans…
There is only one Democratic U.S. Senator in this year's freshman class. Gary Peters won the seat left open in Michigan by the retirement of fellow…
Kalamazoo native Ben Lando has witnessed violence in Iraq up close. He says the latest wave of attacks marks an "evolution." Lando is the founder and…
Western Michigan University Philosophy Professor Fritz Allhoff says there are many problems with torture, but he says it can be justified in some cases to…