If you distilled the experiences of African Americans into an hour and 45 minutes, it might look something like “Ships, Shells, and Chains.” The play by…
“Do black lives matter?” That’s the prompt that award-winning playwright and activist Reginald Edmund uses in the Black Lives, Black Words project. It’s a…
What happens when someone questions your beliefs? The award-winning play “The Christians” by Lucas Hnath explores this. Friday is opening night for the…
“Angels in America” — a play that centers around the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s — is gaining new attention today. In honor of its 25th anniversary, an…
This weekend, Queer Theatre Kalamazoo will be the first to perform a brand new play called “The Days Are Shorter” by Chicago playwright Corinne J.…
Many of us have that relative or friend that we no longer talk to. Maybe it was something they said. Maybe it was something we did. Maybe it had to do…
The city of Albion is getting a new theatre space. Two vacant buildings downtown will turn into a multi-use facility for both Albion College and the…
You don’t expect much humor in a hospital waiting room, but “Radiation” by local playwrights Deborah Ann Percy and Arnie Johnston has humor and hope. It’s…
In the play, “Waiting to be Invited” by S.M. Shepard-Massat, three black housewives are going to Marsh’s - a “whites only” restaurant at an Atlanta…
After nearly a year out of commission, the Great Escape Stage Company is re-opening its doors in Marshall - complete with a new theater, a new season of…