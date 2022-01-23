-
A state board Tuesday will consider two taxpayer-funded legal contracts related to Governor Rick Snyder’s involvement in the Flint water crisis. Democrats…
(MPRN-Lansing) The top Democrat in the state House is calling on Gov. Rick Snyder to resign. State House Minority Leader Tim Greimel (D-Auburn Hills) says…
State House Democrats say they won’t support big budget cuts for roads unless lawmakers identify where those cuts would be made.Republican leaders in the…
A state lawmaker from Detroit says he’s been kicked out of the House Democratic caucus. State Representative Harvey Santana says he was expelled and…