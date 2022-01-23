-
A new report on substance abuse in Kalamazoo County has mixed news. It says that fewer teens are using alcohol, marijuana, and regular tobacco…
It would be a $50 fine to sell electronic cigarettes to minors under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Wednesday. Critics say the misdemeanor and…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate could vote Wednesday on legislation that would ban the sale of electronic cigarettes to minors. But Governor Rick Snyder…
Jeffrey Wigand says it's not easy to come forward and share information that powerful people want to keep secret. But he says many people supported him…
A check by state health officials over the past year found an uptick in the number of retailers illegally selling tobacco to minors. The Department of…
It’s unclear if lawmakers will develop new legislation to regulate e-cigarettes in Michigan. Governor Snyder voted a bill on Friday that would have banned…
Governor Rick Snyder has vetoed three bills regulating the sale of e-cigarettes. In a news release, the governor says the legislation doesn't go far…
