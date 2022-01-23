-
State senators Rick Jones and Tonya Schuitmaker introduced a package of bills Wednesday to protect drinking water in Michigan schools. Under the…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Legislature has given its OK to create an alert system for people suspected of killing or injuring on-duty police officers. The…
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker says too many sexual assaults are going unreported on college campuses in Michigan. The Republican from Lawton will be one…
State Senator Tonya Schuitmaker says Michigan's economy and business climate has improved, and she wants to do more. The Republican state Senator…