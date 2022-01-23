-
One of the leading voices for Quaker advocacy says United States foreign policy should be built more on "peace making" principles.Diane Randall is…
-
David Forsythe studies international human rights and American foreign policy. The University of Nebraska Professor Emeritus of Political Science spoke…
-
David Forsythe will speak at Kalamazoo College Tuesday night. His address is called "The United States and Torture after 9/11."Forsythe is Charles J. Mach…
-
Western Michigan University Philosophy Professor Fritz Allhoff says there are many problems with torture, but he says it can be justified in some cases to…