A fleet of “Birds” landed in Battle Creek at the end of May, but instead of flying through the air, this species of avian flies down city streets in the…
Kalamazoo pays for its bus service in part through a property tax, and that tax is up for renewal on Tuesday. The county is asking for up to 0.9 mills – a…
Driverless cars have arrived at Western Michigan University. Two autonomous shuttles are being tested as a way to help students with disabilities get…
(MPRN-Lansing) As Michigan moves forward in the so-called “race to mobility,” there are still some details it needs to work out. The second annual report…
(MPRN-Washington D.C.) President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next transportation secretary faced a U.S. Senate panel.Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)…
A coalition says Kalamazoo needs to take back its streets to make them safer and more pleasant for everyone to use. Members of the Complete Streets…
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed bills into law allowing “pedal pubs” to operate in Michigan. People can now drink beer and wine while cycling between…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a package of bills designed to raise money to fix the state’s crumbling roads and bridges. But their provisions won’t go…
The Michigan Department of Transportation and Amtrak have announced additional trains between Michigan and Chicago around Thanksgiving. A news release…
Riding your bike not only keeps you fit. The Michigan Department of Transportation says it also helps pump nearly $670 million into the state’s economy…