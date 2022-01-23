-
(MPRN-Lansing) Prevailing wage will likely be a hot topic in Lansing this year. That’s the state law that requires workers get paid union-rate wages for…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Democratic lawmakers are trying once again to repeal the state’s “Right to Work” law. Five years ago, a Republican-led Legislature made…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A union-led petition drive will launch Tuesday to protect the state’s prevailing wage law from a different petition drive. This could lead…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A group of construction contractors and trade unions is pushing back against an effort at the state Capitol to repeal prevailing wage…
-
A state Senate committee has adopted a Republican proposal to scrap prevailing union wage requirements on publicly funded construction projects. The bills…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Unions are expected to push back this week against bills that would repeal prevailing wage laws in Michigan. A state Senate panel is…
-
(Lansing-MPRN) State lawmakers say Michigan set the stage for states like Wisconsin to consider right-to-work laws. Thousands of protesters gathered at…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A judge has ruled there was no violation of Michigan’s open meetings act when the state Capitol was closed while the Legislature debated…
-
Kellogg has said publicly for the first time that it may close "at least one of its cereal plants" in the United States. The company again called on union…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will decide later this year whether the right-to-work law applies to state employee unions. The court just heard the legal…