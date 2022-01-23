-
Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, the director of choral activities at Western Michigan University, knew the pandemic would drastically reduce in-person singing.…
-
They auditioned from their bedrooms, basements, and backyards to join the WMU School of Music as choral students this year. Dr. Kimberly Dunn Adams, the…
-
Three Western Michigan University School of Music choirs - the Collegiate Singers, Cantus Femina, and the University Chorale - will perform Sunday, Feb 24…
-
Western Michigan University choirs will fill the upper and lower spaces of a large sanctuary with over 160 singers for its annual presentation of 'A…
-
Kimberly Dunn Adams, director of choral studies at Western Michigan University, and fourth-year vocal student Keiwon Lambert share some teasers about this…
-
Members of the Western Michigan University Chorale intensely bonded over language and music during the months leading up to the Kaunas Cantat…