-
The WMU Wind Symphony and Symphonic Band will give a free concert on Sunday in Miller Auditorium. As he previews the works on the program, Dr. Scott…
-
On Thursday night, the Western Michigan University Symphonic Band will finish its season with the world premiere of a new piece by special guest composer…
-
Western Michigan University's School of Music will host a 10-state division conference of the College Band Directors National Association February 22-24.…
-
Dr. Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance to share the highlights of this Sunday's joint concert by the…
-
The Western Michigan University Symphonic Band will start its season with a free concert on Sunday at 3 pm in Miller Auditorium, featuring the intriguing…
-
On Sunday at Miller Auditorium, Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, will conduct an art-nouveau era work, Dionysiaques, by…
-
Dr. Scott Boerma, director of bands at Western Michigan University, joins Cara Lieurance to preview a concert by the WMU Concert Band and Symphonic Band…
-
The Western Michigan University Symphonic Band performs in Miller Auditorium this Sunday at 3 pm in a free concert. Director of Bands Scott Boerma stopped…