(MPRN-Lansing) A state commission will take a hard look at DTE Energy’s past improper shutoffs. The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some DTE Energy customers say the utility is bullying them for refusing smart meters, and they want the state Legislature to do something…
(MPRN-Lansing) Utilities shouldn’t be able to penalize customers for keeping old versions of their meters. That’s the intent of legislation in Lansing up…
(MPRN-Undated) A recent ruling could mean lower rates and refunds for Michigan energy customers. The initial decision from a federal administrative judge…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in the state Legislature want to establish water as a “human right” under state law. It’s part of a package of bills meant to…