-
Bronson Healthcare says it is requiring all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December.Bronson says that will apply to medical staff, other…
-
All employees at Kalamazoo’s Ascension Borgess hospital will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 12th, according to a statement posted…
-
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer continued to push back Sunday morning against calls for her to re-impose more COVID-19 restrictions in the face of a…
-
Coronavirus cases are surging in Michigan. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, about the state's…
-
The recommendation to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 has caused a series of changes for health departments in Southwest…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against an effort in the Legislature to reverse the requirement that parents who don’t want to vaccinate…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Doctors, parents and public health experts gathered in Lansing with one simple message – vaccinate your children. Monday marked the launch…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A legal challenge has been filed against a state rule that requires counseling for parents who have a religious objection to vaccinating…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State health officials say a recent wave of chickenpox cases has been caused primarily by unvaccinated children contracting the illness at…
-
Kalamazoo Gazette reporters and editors took a look at vaccination in Michigan and found some areas where the lack of immunization is causing a public…