A house bill decried by preservationists around the state might drop some of its more controversial provisions this week. Sponsors have drafted a revised…
In December, the Vine Neighborhood Association received a State Historic Preservation Grant. This grant was awarded for their efforts to maintain the…
In Kalamazoo’s Vine Neighborhood, houses don’t just line the streets. Many sit on the inside of the block. That reflects 100-plus years of people packing…
The recent closing of the Harding’s Market grocery store in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood wasn’t just a routine case of a business shutting its doors. The…
Downtown Kalamazoo business owners have to follow special rules when they build a new building or make big changes in an old one. Note: The Kalamazoo City…