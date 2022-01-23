visual art

-
“Is it art?” It’s a question you’ve probably heard before, even if you don’t hang around in galleries. As part of Friday's Kalamazoo Art Hop, mysterious…
This November, Latvia will celebrate its 100th year as a country. To honor that anniversary, Western Michigan University’s Richmond Center for Visual Arts…
Earlier this month, South Haven artists unveiled the first of many murals that are meant to help beautify the city. It’s part of a nonprofit that started…
“I sit in waiting rooms of doctor’s offices and airports - and whenever normally you’re getting impatient or frustrated, I’m drawing,” says Kalamazoo…
We all have regrets. Things we should have done or said - and sometimes things we shouldn’t. It’s a part of life that we usually avoid talking about.…
Earlier this summer, a baseball painting by a Michigan artist sold for $48,000 at auction. The 1915 painting “Yer Out” by Fletcher Ransom shows a player…
On April 1st, artist and poet Aurore Uwase Munyabera will present a large exhibition of her work called "Iwacu," meaning "home", at Kalamazoo's Black Arts…
Nearly every part of Abigail Southworth’s life is devoted to art. She teaches it at Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Center for New Media. She designs…
At some point in their lives, every artist has probably heard someone say something like, “That’s a nice hobby, but you’ll never make a living.” Sometimes…
Five years ago, Kellogg Community College noticed that a large number of veterans were enrolled in its classes. So it started a writing project to help…