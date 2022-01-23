vocal music

-
Director Eric Johnson talks to Cara Lieurance about Cor Cantiamo's upcoming concert at the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music, scheduled for Sunday…
The University of Chicago-based choir Golosa was founded in the 1990s to explore Russian folk repertoire, especially that of the Old Believers, an…
Greg Jasperse, who recently became Director of Vocal Jazz at Western Michigan University, talks about Gold Company and GCII's "Sneak Preview" concert with…
As heard on WMUK's Let's Hear It, singer Doug LaBrecque tells host Cara Lieurance about his musical rise from roles in Lakeview High School productions in…
American tenor Nicholas Phan, with pianist Myra Huang and horn player Gail Williams, will present an evening of art songs by Benjamin Britten and Franz…
The Kalamazoo Bach Festival will present lyric soprano Rhea Olivaccé in a solo recital called "The Many Facets of Love," this Sunday.Ms. Olivaccé is a…
The acclaimed a cappella ensemble Anonymous 4 returns to Kalamazoo to perform a program of 13th century French music Friday night. A joint presentation of…