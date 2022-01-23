-
The City of Kalamazoo wants feedback on its elections. During the pandemic last year, the City added new services. They included ballot drop boxes in…
-
(MPRN) If you want to have a say in deciding Michigan’s next governor, you must register to vote by Tuesday. Governor Rick Snyder is unable to run again…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) You might soon be able to register to vote from the comfort of your home. Lawmakers in the state Senate passed a bill Thursday for online…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A ballot campaign will begin gathering signatures to add a voting rights amendment to the state constitution. If the effort gathers enough…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new campaign wants to put a voters’ bill of rights into the state constitution. Backers plan to launch a petition drive to place the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new candidate entered the ring for Michigan Republican Secretary of State nominee Tuesday. Each political party will pick its nominee for…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Secretary of State is willing to turn over some voter information to a federal commission. President Donald Trump wants voter…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in Lansing have renewed their mission for a Voter Bill of Rights. Democrats in the state House attempted to pass a resolution to…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s elections chief says it appears there were 31 instances of people casting two ballots in the 2016 election, but it doesn’t seem…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State officials say any federal investigation will not turn up widespread vote fraud in Michigan, despite unsubstantiated accusations by…