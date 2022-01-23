voting laws

-
A young minister and activist named Strick Strickland is the new president of the Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP. It was the sudden death of…
(MPRN-Lansing) Voters in Michigan will be allowed to use the straight-ticket voting option on the November ballot. A federal judge has ruled a ban adopted…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House committee has adopted a bill to eliminate the straight ticket voting option on election ballots. And the committee linked the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan would end straight-ticket voting under a bill that cleared the state Senate on Tuesday. Voters would no longer be able to fill in…
Republicans in the state Senate have put a damper on a legislative effort to allow no-reason absentee voting in Michigan. A Republican-sponsored bill in…
A plan to allow no-reason absentee voting in Michigan is gaining significant support from Republicans. Unlike Michigan, most states no longer set…
Michigan teens would be able to pre-register to vote under a proposal in Lansing. The measure would allow 16 and 17 year olds to fill out their voter…