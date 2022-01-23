-
On April 24th, comedian and “Wait Wait, Don’t Tell Me…” panelist Paula Poundstone will bring her unique brand of stand-up comedy to Kalamazoo’s State…
-
Peter Sagal says whatever he's doing, he wishes he was doing something else.He tells WMUK's Erin Williams that when he was a playwright, he heard about…
-
Get out your newspapers, read your favorite blogs, and turn up those news breaks a little higher – Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, NPR’s popular news quiz…
-
A live taping of one of NPR's most popular shows, 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!', will take place at WMU's Miller Auditorium, March 20th at 7:30 p.m.…