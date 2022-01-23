-
Able-bodied adults on welfare in some parts of Michigan will have to work to keep food assistance beginning in January. The state says that’s because…
-
The CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy says when lawmakers and Governor Rick Snyder approved a pilot program to test some welfare recipients for…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Gov. Rick Snyder will decide whether to sign a bill tying welfare payments to school attendance. The Michigan Department of Health and…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers will not try to block Gov. Rick Snyder’s plan to combine two of the state’s largest agencies. The Legislature begins its…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan families could lose their cash assistance if one or more of their children persistently miss school. That’s under a bill approved…