western michigan university homer stryker m.d. school of medicine

Kalamazoo has a link to an African-American woman who, involuntarily, contributed to seven decades of medical breakthroughs in cancer, AIDS, polio, even…
Researchers in Kalamazoo have developed a new antibody test for COVID-19.It's a joint effort by the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of…
The first class at the WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo graduates later this month. The privately funded school affiliated with…
The Dean of Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine says full accreditation is “the step I’ve been waiting seven years for since…
Western Michigan University's medical school has won full accreditation. The decision by the national Liaison Committee on Medical Education certifies the…
None of Dr. David Ansell's patients who needed a transplant ever got one in his 27 years at two of Chicago's safety-net hospitals, yet the patients from…
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he’s not convinced that allowing community colleges to offer more four year degrees is a good idea.…
Michigan, like many other states, is projected to face a growing shortage of primary care doctors. A new reports from the Citizen's Research Council of…
Four months ago, WMUK reported on the launch of the Kalamazoo Infant Mortality Community Action Initiative, a major effort to curb Kalamazoo County’s high…
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters stressed the importance of medical training and research on a stop in Kalamazoo earlier today.Peters, who was elected to the Senate…