WestSouthwest Brief

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he hasn’t made a final decision about running for another term. The St. Joseph Republican says “I would not be…
What's one of the most powerful ways to reduce racism in America? Just talk to someone different than you. So says race relations scholar Beverly Tatum,…
The Director of Princeton University’s Gerrymandering Project says a new independent commission in Michigan presents an opportunity to move past partisan…
Two Kalamazoo area playwrights say the idea for a book of plays inspired by the songs of Bruce Springsteen was first hatched “six or seven years ago.” It…
Climate change has been on weighing on Josh Gottlieb’s mind. The Kalamazoo Central High School teacher says when his young children are grown, he wants…
On July 1st, things began looking up for Kalamazoo County residents who can't afford an attorney. Now, defendants can turn to a central office of 22…
South Haven is celebrating an anniversary. On May 10th, 1869 it was incorporated as a village. Tom Renner, a member of South Haven’s Sesquicentennial…
Kalamazoo has plenty of official historic sites. But the Hidden Kalamazoo tour took a different approach to the story of the city’s downtown. For half a…
Western Michigan University Assistant Geography Professor Adam Matthews says students may not know what a geographer does. But, he adds, “I’ve seen some…
Upjohn Institute for Employment Research Economist Evan Mast says a proposal for a large new apartment or condominium building could cause debate at a…