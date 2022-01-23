-
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…
Writer and WMUK theater critic Gordon Bolar highlights West Michigan theater this winter and spring in a preview with Cara Lieurance. They cover upcoming…
Crimethink. Doublespeak. Two plus two equals five.You’ve probably heard at least one of those terms, and you might know they all come from George Orwell’s…
From the late 1800s to the 1920s, about two hundred and fifty thousand orphans were taken off the streets of New York City and shipped out west to be…
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Rouse Simmons, also known as “the Christmas Schooner.” Starting Friday, What A Do Theatre in…