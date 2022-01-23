WMU BTR Park

-
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says he’s not convinced that allowing community colleges to offer more four year degrees is a good idea.…
-
Plans to expand Western Michigan University’s Business, Technology, and Research Park at Colony Farm Orchard have been met with controversy. The…
-
Western Michigan University President John Dunn says different religious beliefs should be respected. Dunn sent a campus-wide e-mail this week to respond…
-
The company that makes Rubbermaid kitchen utensils and Sharpie marker pens is coming to Kalamazoo. Newell-Rubbermaid says its new design and test center…