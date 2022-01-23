wmu school of music

-
Soprano Renee Macdonald, a rising star who recently earned her master's degree from Wichita State University, will present a concert of American songs…
-
WMU concerto competition winners flutist Heidi Keener, bassoonist Mingyuan Yang and cellist Adriana Fernández will each perform virtuoso works with the…
-
If you haven’t seen Jeff Blumenkrantz on Broadway, maybe you’ve caught him on the TV show 30 Rock.Or maybe you’ve heard Audra McDonald or Sutton Foster…
-
Western Michigan's School of Music has a new director. Bradley Wong replaced former director David Colson earlier this month.Wong, who is a professor of…