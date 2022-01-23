woodworking

-
Rick Hale’s clocks are like nothing you’ve ever seen before. They’re wonky, with giant swinging pendulums that power gears and pulleys and then more…
-
Woodworker Mark Noel of Hickory Corners has something odd sitting in a clear, glass box in his living room: A 550-foot-long wooden chain. It has nearly…
-
Earlier this month Kendall artist Peter Czuk was in Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park, building his booth for the KIA Art Fair. Czuk will repeat this setting-up…
-
Kalamazoo wood block print artist Mary Brodbeck says she has come to realize that very few people understand how a wood block print is made. A conference…