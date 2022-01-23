-
(MPRN-Lansing) Supporters of requiring employers to offer paid sick leave to their workers were at the state Capitol lobbying lawmakers to adopt a bill if…
Having three generations in the same workplace can present challenges. The speaker for this year’s “Respecting Differences” program in Kalamazoo says…
A bill that would end local wage and benefit laws has cleared the state Senate. The legislation would stop communities from setting their own living wage…
The state House has adopted a controversial bill that would preempt local “living wage” laws and other workplace rules and ordinances. Three Republicans…