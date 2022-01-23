world war two

-
Two more sailors from southwest Michigan killed during the Japanese attack on Peral Harbor 80 years ago have been found and identified.The Pentagon says…
The Homefront: Musical Memories of World War II is the next program by the 90-piece Kalamazoo Concert Band, conducted by Dr. Tom Evans. It's a free…
Three World War II era planes that were once at the bottom of Lake Michigan have found a home at the Air Zoo in Portage. It’s the only museum in the…
For Independence Day, we have a rebroadcast of an "All-American" story. Tony Gianunzio of Kalamazoo shares his story of a baseball career put on hold by…
Back in the 1940s, when men headed off to fight in World War II, Chicago Cubs owner Philip Wrigley created something totally new: The All-American Girls…
If not for a change in the draft age for World War II Tony Gianunzio might have been on the pitcher’s mound at Wrigley Field 73 years earlier. Gianunzio,…
Lake Michigan is famous for its shipwrecks, but at one time, it also held more than one hundred sunken World War II fighter planes. During the war, the…
February 5th is opening night for A Soldier’s Play at Western Michigan University. The Pulitzer Prize winning work by Charles Fuller premiered…
Author Doris Bergen uses the analogy of a house on fire to explain the origins of the Holocaust. The University of Toronto Professor says for a building…
On Christmas Eve, 1959, in a small apartment in Cleveland, Ohio, the foot pedal on Mary JuratovacGansen’s old treadle sewing machine was steadily being…