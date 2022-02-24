Black Composers featured Friday on Classical WMUK

On Friday to celebrate Black History Month we feature two hours of music by African-American composers on Classical WMUK.

At 11:00a.m. WMUK's Jack Perlstein will present an hour of music by famed African-American composer William Grant Still. That will include conversation with the composer's daughter, Judith Anne Still.

At noon we present a program of the MSU Wind Symphony in partnership with the Detroit School of Arts. The performance recorded February 6th features pieces by composers Kevin Day, Omar Thomas and Detroit native Damien Crutcher. The broadcast comes from our partners at WRJC in Detroit.

Tune in Friday to Classical WMUK at 89.9FM in Kalamazoo and on the HD-2 channel of 102.1.

