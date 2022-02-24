© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture

Black Composers featured Friday on Classical WMUK

WMUK | By Gordon Evans,
Jack Perlstein
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST
WRCJ hosts Dave Wagner and Cecelia Sharpe

On Friday to celebrate Black History Month we feature two hours of music by African-American composers on Classical WMUK.

At 11:00a.m. WMUK's Jack Perlstein will present an hour of music by famed African-American composer William Grant Still. That will include conversation with the composer's daughter, Judith Anne Still.

At noon we present a program of the MSU Wind Symphony in partnership with the Detroit School of Arts. The performance recorded February 6th features pieces by composers Kevin Day, Omar Thomas and Detroit native Damien Crutcher. The broadcast comes from our partners at WRJC in Detroit.

Tune in Friday to Classical WMUK at 89.9FM in Kalamazoo and on the HD-2 channel of 102.1.

Gordon Evans
Gordon Evans became WMUK's Content Director in 2019 after more than 20 years as an anchor, host and reporter. A 1990 graduate of Michigan State, he began work at WMUK in 1996.
Jack Perlstein
Jack began working at WMUK as a WMU music student in 1973. He was a member of the United States Army Field Band, Washington, DC from 1974 - 1977, and returned to WMUK as a producer/announcer in 1978. Jack was an announcer and programmer for WITF-TV/FM in Harrisburg, PA from 1983-1984. In 1984 he became Music Director of WWFM /WWNJ, The Classical Network, in Trenton, New Jersey. Jack returned to WMUK in 1999.
