RAD Fest will infiltrate Friday’s Art Hop, give masterclasses to experienced and novice dancers through the weekend, and offer one-of-a-kind artist performances and youth concerts at the Wellspring Theatre’s own dance stage March 4-6. Executive director Kate Yancho and curator Rachel Miller of Wellspring/Cori Terry and Dancers talked to Cara Lieurance about how they created both an in-person and virtual RAD Fest for 2022.