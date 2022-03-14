© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Cello ensemble Octocelli to play "Music We Love"

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published March 14, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
David_Peshlakai_Anne_Sherfield
Cara Lieurance
/
Cellists David Peshlakai and Anne Sherfield

Octocelli will play a wide range of music, from Corelli to Jon Bon Jovi, in a free concert at 7:30 pm on March 15 at Kalamazoo College's Dalton Theater. Cellists David Peshlakai and Anne Sherfield talked about the music and the group's cameraderie with Cara Lieurance.

Many of Octocelli's members, including Peshlakai and Sherfield, play in the cello section of the Kalamazoo Philharmonia. A member of the music faculty at Hillsdale College, Peshlakai talks about the the physical and spiritual components of learning the cello, and the challenge kids face in staying focused with modern distractions all around.

Sherfield says a great teacher can make all the difference. In her experience as a substitute teacher, Leo Hazen and Silvia Sidorane gained her admiration for how much their students loved learning from them. She also remembers the loyalty Julius Stulberg earned as leader of the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra. The Stulberg International String Competition is named for him.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
