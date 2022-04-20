© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK 102.FM to be off the air for about two hours Thursday April 21st
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Jazz in the Crawlspace presents renowned singer Janis Siegel, a founding member of The Manhattan Transfer

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 20, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Janis Siegel
courtesy photo
/
manhattantransfer.net
Janis Siegel, soloist and member of The Manhattan Transfer

Tireless vocal jazz icon Janis Siegel recorded two new collaborative albums during the pandemic and is gearing up to celebrate 50 years with the Manhattan Transfer with a season of touring. She and Lauren Kinhan of the New York Voices created Vocal Gumbo, an online music festival, during the pandemic as well.

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Apr 21, Siegel will make one stop in Kalamazoo to perform with drummer Keith Hall, pianist Matthew Fries, and bassist John Hébert at the KNAC’s Crawlspace Comedy Theatre as part of the new Jazz in the Crawlspace series. It’s made possible by a grant from the newly-established John Stites Jazz Awards.

Siegel and Keith Hall spend time in the studio with Cara Lieurance previewing the show as they listen to music from her new albums Mazel and Cryin’ in my Whiskey. Siegel says she keeps her voice in top shape by working with a teacher, even as she herself is an in-demand guest artist for workshops and masterclasses.

Tags

WMUK Culture Keith HallJanis SiegelJazz in the Crawlspace
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance