Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Jan Lisiecki on Chopin’s music: “One thing that’s been a constant is my love for it.”

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published April 26, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT
Jan Lisiecki
Christoph Köstlin
/
Deutsche Gramophon
Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki

26 year-old Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki’s newest recording is a double album of Chopin’s Nocturnes. Under exclusive contract with the Deutsche Gramophon record company since he was 15, Lisiecki will present the nocturnes in an unusual way on Friday, April 29 at 2 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at the Gilmore Piano Festival.

“I wanted to showcase the nocturnes,” says Lisiecki about his recital. “That was my quest. How do I showcase the nocturnes in a way that leaves them at the forefront? …Ultimately I settled on pairing them with the Etudes (Op. 10). They are intertwined…They complement each other, they play off of each other, they contrast with each other.”

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lisiecki also says the festival is an opportunity to spend time with fellow pianists he rarely sees. He shares his approach to teaching masterclasses as a pianist not much older than the students. At the festival, Lisiecki will offer a masterclass at 1 pm on Thursday, Apr 28 at the Joliffe Theatre in the Epic Center.

WMUK Culture Gilmore Piano FestivalJan Lisiecki
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
