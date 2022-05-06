Pedja Muzijevic to play Beethoven concerto "full of hope, full of joy" for the Battle Creek Symphony season finale

"I've had an on-an-off difficult relationship with Beethoven and some of his works, but never with this one," says pianist Pedja Muzijevic with a smile. "This one is very inspired."

Muzijevic will play the Concerto No. 4 at 7:30 pm in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium on Saturday, May 7 with the Battle Creek Symphony as part of the Gilmore Piano Festival. "The piece is full of hope, which is not bad at any time, and I'll take it at this time. It's full of joy — even some mischief in the last movement."

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance and Battle Creek Symphony conductor Anne Harrigan, Muzijevic says he last played the 4th concerto in a setting for sextet. Chamber music plays a large role in his life, as a featured performer with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Music from Angelfire. It's a passion he and conductor Anne Harrigan share.

Harrigan will lead the symphony in two additional works: Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, Op 45 and Strum, a virtuoso string work by Jessie Montgomery.

The concert is a partnership with the Gilmore Piano Festival. Tickets and more information is available here.