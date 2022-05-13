Maxim Lando, 2020 Gilmore Young Artist, previews the Gilmore Piano Festival Finale

It’s with a feeling of gratitude that Maxim Lando will serve as one of three pianists in the Gilmore Piano Festival Finale concert. His debut in 2020 as a Gilmore Young Artist was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, but his memory of hearing he had won the award is still vivid.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Lando talks about recent opportunities he’s had to collaborate with British violinist Daniel Hope and the late jazz pianist Chick Corea.

They talk about the concertos by of Bach and Poulenc he’ll play at 4 pm on Sunday, May 15 in Chenery Auditorium with fellow 2020 Gilmore Young Artist Mischa Galant and 2018 Gilmore Young Artist Wei Luo.

Although he is half-Ukrainian and against Russia’s war on the country, he is troubled by the blacklisting of some Russian artists who have remained silent on the issue, citing the danger to their livelihoods and families.

Lando admits he devours music. At any time, he can develop a sudden obsession and drop everything to learn a new piece — and he wouldn’t have it any other way.