Powerhouse pianist Wei Luo delivers Tchaikovsky twice

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
Wei_Luo_cr_Henry_Ian.jpg
Henry Ian
/
weiluopiano.com
Wei Luo

Chinese-born pianist Wei Luo, who graduates from the Curtis Institute in Philadelphia this month, brought the Gilmore Piano Festival to a close in spectacular style on May 15 when she played Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with the Kalamazoo Symphony. The 2018 Gilmore Young Artist will play the first movement of the same concerto at 7:30 pm on Saturday, April 21 with the Brass Band of Battle Creek at its Spring Concert.

Luo tells Cara Lieurance she's looking forward to hearing the Tchaikovsky concerto in a new way when she joins the group of top international brass players on Saturday. Her calendar is full of concerto performance in the U.S. and China, but one of her most personal projects is a multi-media collaboration based on her poetry about the music of Prokofiev. They talk about how much she came to identify with a work written during a time of turmoil for the composer.

Tags

WMUK Culture Wei LuoGilmore Piano Festival
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
