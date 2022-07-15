Sunday Strings series brings live chamber music to Frederik Meijer Gardens

C. Lieurance / The concert space at Frederik Meijier Gardens for Sunday Strings

In 2020 Haijin Choi, a violinist with the Grand Rapids Symphony and frequent guest artist at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, realized a dream by creating a summer music series held at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. Her vision was to offer a relaxed atmosphere, beautiful chamber music, and no tickets (a day pass or membership at the Gardens is all that's needed). She was helped by several advisor-sponsors, including Jim and Marie Preston.

The 2022 Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings series includes six concerts through June, July and August. In a conversation with Choi, Cara Lieurance asks her about the July 17 program in which she'll appear with mandolinist Brian Oberlin. It was so popular last summer that they're doing it again this year, she says. Most of the concerts are held in the Huizenga Grand Room (pictured).

On July 31, the series continues with Grand Rapids musician Kyle Thompson, who will play music from the first Golden Age of guitar. He'll also be joined by Haijin Choi and cellist Jinn Shin to play the Terzetto by Nicolo Paganini, the famous violinist who also enjoyed playing guitar.