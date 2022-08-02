© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert preview: Imani Winds at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 2, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT
Imani Winds. Kevin Newton, left.

Kevin Newton is playing with his dream group. The horn player won a spot in Imani Winds in 2020, filling the impressive shoes of hornist/composer Jeff Scott. Newton tells Cara Lieurance about how growing up, Imani Winds influenced his life in many ways. He describes hearing flutist/composer Valerie Coleman's music for the first time as a pivotal moment that moved him deeply. He worked harder at horn playing to be prepared for meeting Jeff Scott one day. Later, Scott would mentor Newton's group the Metropolitan Horn Authority.

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Aug 4 and Friday, Aug 5, Imani Winds will appear at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, held at the Saugatuck Woman's Club. Newton talks about how the music on the program — including works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Pavel Haas, and Paquito D'Rivera — is united by the theme "Beauty from Strife."

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
