Concert preview: Imani Winds at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck

Kevin Newton is playing with his dream group. The horn player won a spot in Imani Winds in 2020, filling the impressive shoes of hornist/composer Jeff Scott. Newton tells Cara Lieurance about how growing up, Imani Winds influenced his life in many ways. He describes hearing flutist/composer Valerie Coleman's music for the first time as a pivotal moment that moved him deeply. He worked harder at horn playing to be prepared for meeting Jeff Scott one day. Later, Scott would mentor Newton's group the Metropolitan Horn Authority.

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Aug 4 and Friday, Aug 5, Imani Winds will appear at the Chamber Music Festival of Saugatuck, held at the Saugatuck Woman's Club. Newton talks about how the music on the program — including works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Pavel Haas, and Paquito D'Rivera — is united by the theme "Beauty from Strife."

