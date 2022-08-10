Album preview: "Balance" by Kait Rose

Handling motherhood, songwriting, gigging, a committed relationship and the creation of a studio album led Kaitlin Rose to title her new album Balance. At the same time, she says it represents songs she’s written at many stages of her creative life. For the new release she’s made a small change to her professional name to avoid confusion with other artists as she reaches national and international audiences: Kaitlin Rose is now Kait Rose.

A 2017 birthday road trip to Nashville with her mother, which coincided with a solar eclipse, led to a string of connections that ended in guitarist and producer David Vandervelde signing on to produce her project. He listened to nearly two decades of her work to single out the eleven songs for Balance. It will be released Friday, Aug 12 on Bandcamp and other platforms. She’ll also celebrate the new album with a seated concert at Bell’s Eccentric Café’s Music Room. Doors open at 7 pm, and Jilian Linklater opens the show.

Each of the songs has a special story and significance that Rose thinks will connect with listeners. Some are honest about sad things, and that’s okay, she says. Let’s Hear It host Cara Lieurance and Rose listen to three songs from the new album: “The End,” “Bad Mother,” and “Middle of Nowhere.”