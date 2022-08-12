Dayfest presented by Fake Baseball rounds up a range of Kalamazoo musicians for a cause

Vibe on Vine, a daytime festival that will be held in the lot behind the Vine Neighborhood Association offices at Vine St and South Westnedge on Sunday, Aug 14, is a labor of love for members of Fake Baseball. They've organized the music, art and food gathering to benefit Planned Parenthood of Kalamazoo. It's a follow-up to a collaborative album to benefit Kalamazoo Food Not Bombs released in November 2021.

The Vine neighborhood's mix of artists and students makes it a great place to live — and stage a festival, says Adam Danis of Fake Baseball. The Vine is also where much of their new album, In with the Id Crowd, was written. In an interview with Cara Lieurance Danis, Maggie Heeron, and Grayson Nye preview the festival's activities and talk about the lineup of eclectic bands donating their time to the festival:

1:00 - Cam the Cryptid

2:00 - Kait Rose

3:00 - Vishaps

4:00 - Celeste Allison

5:00 - Basic Comfort

6:00 - Tri-Magi

7:00 - Fake Baseball

A minimum donation of $10 is suggested; cash or Venmo are accepted. Here's the link to pre-buy tickets.

