Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Festival Latinx Kzoo offers food, entertainment, cultural connections and resources for West Michiganders

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
9E7932E3-681B-428C-B00B-5C3DA3EECC32.jpeg
El Concilio
/
concilio.jpg
El Concilio
/
Click to go to the event page on Facebook

Nearly a dozen varied musical acts, savory and sweet food, information booths, children’s games, art and even a mechanical bull are some of the things you will find at Bronson Park on Saturday, Aug 20 at Festival Latinx Kzoo, presented by El Concilio. It starts at 3 pm, and will run until 11 pm.

Executive director Adrian Vasquez and administrative coordinator Celestina Robles joined Cara Lieurance to preview the event, which is free and open to anyone. It's part of the mission of El Concilio to help anyone who comes to their events or their office if they need it. Vasquez says if they can't provide assistance, they can help coordinate it through their extensive support network in the region.

Vasquez says El Concilio will continue to plan public events in the next year, including another Dia de Los Muertos event. Last year's celebration, which was held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center, was a major success.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances.
