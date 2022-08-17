Festival Latinx Kzoo offers food, entertainment, cultural connections and resources for West Michiganders

Nearly a dozen varied musical acts, savory and sweet food, information booths, children’s games, art and even a mechanical bull are some of the things you will find at Bronson Park on Saturday, Aug 20 at Festival Latinx Kzoo, presented by El Concilio. It starts at 3 pm, and will run until 11 pm.

Executive director Adrian Vasquez and administrative coordinator Celestina Robles joined Cara Lieurance to preview the event, which is free and open to anyone. It's part of the mission of El Concilio to help anyone who comes to their events or their office if they need it. Vasquez says if they can't provide assistance, they can help coordinate it through their extensive support network in the region.

Vasquez says El Concilio will continue to plan public events in the next year, including another Dia de Los Muertos event. Last year's celebration, which was held at the Kalamazoo Expo Center, was a major success.