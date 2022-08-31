Editor Marie Lee introduces Encore’s September issue

As students head back to school, a profile of Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri fittingly takes the cover of this month’s Encore Magazine. Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of the magazine that focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

They also discuss poet Elizabeth Kerlikowske, a new jazz festival, tour guide Lynn Houghton, and Lee’s story on Matt Schuster, director of Public Media Network, among other things.

