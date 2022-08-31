© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Editor Marie Lee introduces Encore’s September issue

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published August 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT
CB45360C-EB3E-4E25-AE55-71F60D6DC82B.jpeg
C. Lieurance
/
The September issue of Encore

As students head back to school, a profile of Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri fittingly takes the cover of this month’s Encore Magazine. Editor Marie Lee talks to Cara Lieurance about the stories written for the newest edition of the magazine that focuses on culture and community in west Michigan.

They also discuss poet Elizabeth Kerlikowske, a new jazz festival, tour guide Lynn Houghton, and Lee’s story on Matt Schuster, director of Public Media Network, among other things.

Tags

WMUK Culture Marie LeeEncore Magazine
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance