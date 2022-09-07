© 2022 WMUK
Public radio from Western Michigan University 102.1 NPR News | 89.9 Classical WMUK
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
102.1 FM is scheduled to be off the air for several hours on Wednesday September 7
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

New Baroque ensemble Relic opens inaugural season in Kalamazoo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
relic.jpg
courtesy of the artist
/
Members of Relic
relic
C. Lieurance
/
Aniela Eddy, Tomas Iliev, and Cullen O'Neil

Aniela Eddy, Toma Iliev and Cullen O'Neill are in Kalamazoo with six more ensemble members to rehearse, make a debut recording, and give two public performances of Baroque music as Relic, a period instrument ensemble formed at the Juilliard School. The three musicians met with Cara Lieurance to talk about their upcoming performances at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Sept 8 at the Dalton Center Recital Hall on WMU's campus, and at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sept 10 at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo. The concerts are free, but donations are welcome.

Works by Corelli, Handel, Purcell and others are on the program. Performing on historic instruments has been a serious field of study since the 1960s, says violinist Toma Iliev, and the field has grown in exciting ways in part because of strong connections between researchers and musicians. Members of Relic have studied with early music luminaries such as Jordi Savall and Stanley Ritchie. O'Neil and Eddy also play together in Quartet Salonnières, which performs 19th century repertoire on period instruments. Relic is big enough to perform concerti grossi, a form popularized in Italy by Arcangelo Corelli which balances solo sections with full-ensemble passages.

Tags

WMUK Culture Cullen O'NeilQuartet SalonniêresRelic
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance