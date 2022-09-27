Concert preview: Battle Creek Symphony to perform “Pictures at an Exhibition” in season-opener

Conductor Anne Harrigan will start the new season of the Battle Creek Symphony at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 1 in a festive mood. The program begins with “Fetes,” from Debussy’s Nocturnes, followed by the ever-popular Cello Concerto in E minor by Edward Elgar. Israeli-born cellist Amit Peled will join them as the soloist. The orchestra finishes up with Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, a showcase in Maurice Ravel’s orchestration. As Harrigan talks about the program with Cara Lieurance, she describes her collaborative approach to conducting, saying she loves the input from her players. It makes for unique performances between this and her other orchestra, the Billings Symphony.

Tickets and more information on the Battle Creek Symphony is at their website.