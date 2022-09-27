© 2022 WMUK
Concert preview: Battle Creek Symphony to perform “Pictures at an Exhibition” in season-opener

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published September 27, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
593C6064-39F9-45A9-A886-308180D64C26.jpeg
Wikipedia Commons
/
A selection of Viktor Harmann’s work upon which Mussorgsky based “Pictures at an Exhibition”

Conductor Anne Harrigan will start the new season of the Battle Creek Symphony at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct 1 in a festive mood. The program begins with “Fetes,” from Debussy’s Nocturnes, followed by the ever-popular Cello Concerto in E minor by Edward Elgar. Israeli-born cellist Amit Peled will join them as the soloist. The orchestra finishes up with Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, a showcase in Maurice Ravel’s orchestration. As Harrigan talks about the program with Cara Lieurance, she describes her collaborative approach to conducting, saying she loves the input from her players. It makes for unique performances between this and her other orchestra, the Billings Symphony.

Tickets and more information on the Battle Creek Symphony is at their website.

WMUK Culture Battle Creek SymphonyAnne HarriganAmit Peled
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
