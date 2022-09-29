Recital Preview: Benjamin LaPrairie, organist at the National Shrine in D.C., to play at St. Augustine Cathedral

Wikimedia Commons / The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC

A recital of music by Bach, Vierne, Jongen, Nico Muhly and others will take place at 7 pm Friday, Sept 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral. The organist is Michigan-born Benjamin LaPrairie, an associate director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. One of the largest Catholic Church buildings in the world, LaPrairie is one of three full-time organists at the Shrine, which offers services for thousands of people each week from all over the world.

Tom Fielding is the music director at St. Augustine Cathedral and the curator of a 4-concert season every year that brings top-level guest organists and choral ensembles to Kalamazoo. LaPrairie and Fielding join Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, and learn more about LaPrairie’s musical journey as an organist. He also offers a snapshot of his day-to-day responsibilities at the National Shrine.

The Sacred Music at the Cathedral series is free to attend. Freewill donations are welcome.