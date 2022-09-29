© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Recital Preview: Benjamin LaPrairie, organist at the National Shrine in D.C., to play at St. Augustine Cathedral

By Cara Lieurance
Published September 29, 2022
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
Benjamin LaPrairie
Wikimedia Commons
The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC

A recital of music by Bach, Vierne, Jongen, Nico Muhly and others will take place at 7 pm Friday, Sept 30 at St. Augustine Cathedral. The organist is Michigan-born Benjamin LaPrairie, an associate director of music at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. One of the largest Catholic Church buildings in the world, LaPrairie is one of three full-time organists at the Shrine, which offers services for thousands of people each week from all over the world.

Tom Fielding is the music director at St. Augustine Cathedral and the curator of a 4-concert season every year that brings top-level guest organists and choral ensembles to Kalamazoo. LaPrairie and Fielding join Cara Lieurance to preview the concert, and learn more about LaPrairie’s musical journey as an organist. He also offers a snapshot of his day-to-day responsibilities at the National Shrine.

The Sacred Music at the Cathedral series is free to attend. Freewill donations are welcome.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
