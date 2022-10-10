© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” extends its run at Farmers Alley Theatre

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
25724D82-C1F9-45CC-939B-67D595762856.png
Kat Mumma / Farmers Alley Theatre
/
The cast of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Executive director Rob Weiner and artistic director Jeremy Koch are thrilled with the response to the opening production of Farmers Alley Theatre’s 15th season. Now extended through Oct 16, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a madcap musical in which the main character’s response to learning he is distantly related to a wealthy British nobleman is to make sure everyone who comes before him in the line of succession meets their death.

It’s an adrenaline ride for Jeremy Koch, who plays all of the doomed relatives who stand in the way of the inheritance. Luckily, he says, “They’re all awful people.”

Tickets and more information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

WMUK Culture
Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
See stories by Cara Lieurance
