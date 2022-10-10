“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” extends its run at Farmers Alley Theatre

Executive director Rob Weiner and artistic director Jeremy Koch are thrilled with the response to the opening production of Farmers Alley Theatre’s 15th season. Now extended through Oct 16, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is a madcap musical in which the main character’s response to learning he is distantly related to a wealthy British nobleman is to make sure everyone who comes before him in the line of succession meets their death.

It’s an adrenaline ride for Jeremy Koch, who plays all of the doomed relatives who stand in the way of the inheritance. Luckily, he says, “They’re all awful people.”

Tickets and more information is available at the Farmers Alley Theatre website.