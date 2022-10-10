© 2022 WMUK
WMUK Culture
Let's Hear It
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

Concert Preview: Folk traditions and electric guitar blended by Laurel Premo

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 10, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT
Laurel_Premo_cr_Harpe_Star.jpg
Harpe Star
/
Laurel Premo
EB008F35-3544-4270-8E22-2D519C08E79A.jpeg
Click to see the album’s Bandcamp age

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct 13 at the Dormouse Theatre, electro-folk artist Laurel Premo will play her hollow-bodied electric guitar in special arrangements of old fiddle and banjo tunes from America and beyond. The music is from her most recent recording, Golden Loam, which is now available on vinyl.

Premo spoke with Cara Lieurance about returning to guitar playing, which was one of her first instruments. They talk about how the ringing sustain and occasional distortion makes the electric guitar a fresh choice for the pieces she wanted to arrange.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
