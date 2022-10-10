Concert Preview: Folk traditions and electric guitar blended by Laurel Premo

At 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct 13 at the Dormouse Theatre, electro-folk artist Laurel Premo will play her hollow-bodied electric guitar in special arrangements of old fiddle and banjo tunes from America and beyond. The music is from her most recent recording, Golden Loam, which is now available on vinyl.

Premo spoke with Cara Lieurance about returning to guitar playing, which was one of her first instruments. They talk about how the ringing sustain and occasional distortion makes the electric guitar a fresh choice for the pieces she wanted to arrange.