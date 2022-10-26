First annual Obon Festival to showcase Taiko drumming and other Japanese traditions

Kalamazoo College will host an Obon Festival from 2 - 5 pm on Saturday, Oct 29 in the "quad" area. It's free and open to all ages. Carolyn Koebel of Michigan Hiryu Daiko Taiko Drummers and visiting Taiko master Ken Koshio explain to Cara Lieurance what the Japanese festival means and how drumming, spirituality, and honoring ancestors come together in the celebration. Koebel lists the performers coming to the festival from Michigan and Indiana, and Koshio explains that Taiko takes 3 minutes to learn, but a lifetime to master.

Details on the festival and further workshops are at the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.