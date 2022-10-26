© 2022 WMUK
Conversations with creators and organizers of the arts scene in West Michigan, hosted by Cara Lieurance

First annual Obon Festival to showcase Taiko drumming and other Japanese traditions

WMUK | By Cara Lieurance
Published October 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
Ken and Carolyn hold the poster for the Obon Festival
C. Lieurance
/
Ken Koshio and Carolyn Koebel

Kalamazoo College will host an Obon Festival from 2 - 5 pm on Saturday, Oct 29 in the "quad" area. It's free and open to all ages. Carolyn Koebel of Michigan Hiryu Daiko Taiko Drummers and visiting Taiko master Ken Koshio explain to Cara Lieurance what the Japanese festival means and how drumming, spirituality, and honoring ancestors come together in the celebration. Koebel lists the performers coming to the festival from Michigan and Indiana, and Koshio explains that Taiko takes 3 minutes to learn, but a lifetime to master.

Details on the festival and further workshops are at the Connecting Chords Music Festival website.

Cara Lieurance
Cara Lieurance covers local music with live morning interviews, and produces WMUK's Let's Hear It weekday mornings at 10 am Mon-Fri, showcasing local interviews and performances. She also produces The Pure Drop, an hour of Celtic music, with musician Dave Marlatt.
