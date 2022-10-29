Concert preview: The Battle Creek Symphony presents “A Night At The Opera”

The communal act of singing was one of the first things COVID-19 stopped. Baritone Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard and conductor Anne Harrigan planned "A Night at the Opera" as a celebration of the post-pandemic return of singing by inviting around 240 choir members from the region to participate in a concert of operatic highlights from Mozart to Gershwin with the Battle Creek Symphony. It’s set for 7:30 pm on Saturday, Nov 5 in W.K. Kellogg Auditorium.

Case-Blanchard and Harrigan join Cara Lieurance to talk about how opera brings together music, art, theater, craft, and more, and that there are as many ways to learn to love opera as there are facets of the art form.

