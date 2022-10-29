Jazz singer Johnaye Kendrick returns to Kalamazoo for sold-out Jazz in the Crawlspace concert

The Jazz in the Crawlspace Series presented jazz singer/songwriter Johnaye Kendrick at the KNAC Center (formerly the First Baptist Church) on Thursday, Oct 27, performing with longtime friends Keith Hall and Matthew Fries, and bassist Carlo De Rosa, who recently joined Hall and Fries on the jazz faculty at Western Michigan University. Dann Sytsma is the president of the KNAC board and director of the improv troupe Crawlspace Eviction, which operates the Crawlspace Theatre.

In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Kendrick, who has been invited back to WMU as a star alum numerous times, gives an update of her recent performance, teaching, and sound therapy activities. Kendrick is part of Säje, a four-member female vocal group. Their debut album is due in late 2022.

Sytsma says the KNAC Center is on its way to becoming a vibrant hub of music, improv, dance and other performance arts, in addition to entrepreneurial bakers and other startup enterprises.

