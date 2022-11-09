Concert preview: Organist Nicholas Quardokus at St. Augustine Cathedral

At 7 pm on Friday, Nov 11, the Sacred Music at the Cathedral Series continues with a free solo recital by organist Nicholas Quardokus, canon organist and director of music at Grace Church Cathedral in Charleston, SC.

Quardokus says that when he grew up in the small town of Bridgeman, MI, he had musical guidance by extraordinary teachers. He was accepted into the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, and then Yale University. Now he’s in charge of preparing three choirs and liturgical music for service every week in an arts-rich community that hosts the world-renowned Spoleto Festival.

For his recital, Quardokus chose works to match the Romantic-style strengths of the Nichols and Simpson organ at St. Augustine Cathedral. He’ll play French music by Franck, Vierne and Langlais, and English repertoire by Howells and Mendelssohn.